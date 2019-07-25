SCRL Price Down 19.6% This Week (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, SCRL has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One SCRL token can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. SCRL has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00293265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.01660800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120993 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000624 BTC.

SCRL Token Profile

SCRL’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla.

Buying and Selling SCRL

SCRL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

