SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SEA has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $578.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 272.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 70.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,575 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 85.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in SEA by 14,283.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $3,537,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

