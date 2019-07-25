Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Announces Earnings Results

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $197.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million.

Shares of CKH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,391. Seacor has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $909.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CKH shares. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

