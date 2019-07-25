Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) versus SEACOR Marine (NASDAQ:SMHI) Critical Review

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -30.46% -87.57% -7.07% SEACOR Marine -28.79% -13.17% -6.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seanergy Maritime and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 2 0 3.00 SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 344.59%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and SEACOR Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $91.52 million 0.02 -$21.06 million ($5.55) -0.11 SEACOR Marine $253.61 million 1.17 -$77.61 million N/A N/A

Seanergy Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEACOR Marine.

Risk and Volatility

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Seanergy Maritime on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

