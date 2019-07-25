SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 769.36 ($10.05).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 779 ($10.18) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 738.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Gulliford sold 97,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £698,671.44 ($912,937.99). Also, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total value of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,303 shares of company stock worth $153,263,714.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

