Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $301.71. 3,570,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $303.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

