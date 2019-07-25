Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 5.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sensata Technologies worth $29,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,189,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,537,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 275,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 149,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $870.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

