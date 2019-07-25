Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, GDAC, Upbit, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

