ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Glaxis Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 9.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.78. 3,597,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,694. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,438.90, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $303.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.76.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $410,967.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,345.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $472,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,322 shares of company stock worth $32,554,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.