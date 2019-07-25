Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.33.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $509.03. 41,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $501.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total transaction of $478,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,471 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

