Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.40-$21.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.90. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $20.40-21.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $508.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,920. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $501.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $503.33.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total transaction of $478,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,439.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,471 shares of company stock worth $12,202,129 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

