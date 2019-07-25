Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.00.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,920. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $501.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Jeff M. Fettig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $3,006,891.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,471 shares of company stock worth $12,202,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

