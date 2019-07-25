Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.06). Shopify reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 price target on MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.25.

Shares of SHOP traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.44. 84,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.13. Shopify has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 34.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

