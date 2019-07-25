Sify Technologies’ (SIFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SIFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

