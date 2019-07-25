Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. Silgan also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.63.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. 504,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,186. Silgan has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $111,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Greenlee sold 110,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $3,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,334 shares of company stock worth $7,772,706. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.