Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.

Shares of SLAB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $105,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,327.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.