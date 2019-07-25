Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.71. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 1,500,195 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

About Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.