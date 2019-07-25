Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned about 0.07% of Banc of California worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 55,825.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1,016.5% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 1,148,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,137. Banc of California Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $707.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.56 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

