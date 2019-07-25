Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.62 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Westrock makes up about 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Westrock were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,068,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,478,000 after buying an additional 8,658,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,233,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,378,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,856,000 after buying an additional 652,024 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,243,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Westrock by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 770,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after buying an additional 301,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.11. 1,824,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.