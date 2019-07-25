Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 443 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,755,228,000 after buying an additional 3,842,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,924,260,000 after buying an additional 708,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,454,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John M. Capek sold 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 355,435 shares in the company, valued at $30,211,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,060,260 shares of company stock worth $83,722,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,454,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,171. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

