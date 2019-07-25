Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 75 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.