Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.64. 1,986,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,427. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

