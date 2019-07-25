Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 271.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 245.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 11.1% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

MAS stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,665. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 675.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

