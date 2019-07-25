Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up approximately 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

