Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 508 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.64), approximately 218,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 213,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.86).

SMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 802.50 ($10.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $573.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 512.82.

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

