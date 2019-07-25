Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 1,760 ($23.00) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

SMIN stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,644 ($21.48). 463,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,551.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,658 ($21.66).

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.99) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500.10 ($16,333.59).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

