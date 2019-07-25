Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Issues Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $17.83. 37,163,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,151,488. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.08. Snap has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 107,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,215,428.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,719,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $277,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,327 shares of company stock valued at $34,205,001 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Snap by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 76.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 400.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

