Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $12.00 target price on Snap and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Summit Insights upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,151,488. Snap has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Snap’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 66,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,003,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,766,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,668,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $277,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,714,327 shares of company stock valued at $34,205,001 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,972,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

