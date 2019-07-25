Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. 1,604,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,151,488. Snap has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,493,180 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $17,529,933.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,496,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,371,657.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 107,370 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,215,428.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,719,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,714,327 shares of company stock valued at $34,205,001 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

