Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.87. 108,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.69.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Snap-on by 59.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.