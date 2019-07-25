Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Software stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28. Software has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $12.72.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

