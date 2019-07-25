Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.90. Sound Energy shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 2,687,433 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $97.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.07.

In other news, insider Brian Mitchener acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,520.19).

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

