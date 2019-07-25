Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLE. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Source Energy Services from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE SHLE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.65. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$5.54.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.