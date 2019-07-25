S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 220.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 59.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,724,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,028 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.09. 277,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $243.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.55.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

