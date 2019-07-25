SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $234,138.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, Upbit and Coinnest. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000259 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bittrex and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

