SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $94,791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after purchasing an additional 515,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after buying an additional 241,796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.28. 6,562,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $136.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

