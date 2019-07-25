SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $133.45. 1,596,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

