SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after buying an additional 515,587 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 805,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,236,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,791,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,426,000 after buying an additional 185,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.41. 1,735,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,590. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

