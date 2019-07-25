SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 354,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 94,195 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

CWI stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $36.52. 6,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,607. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

