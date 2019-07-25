SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,947 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF makes up 7.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.35% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,605. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.66.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

