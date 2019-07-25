SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

SPY stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,534,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,300,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $301.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.30.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

