SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Trimmed by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,145,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,863 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,792,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,320,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 236,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $360.37. 47,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,155. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $374.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

