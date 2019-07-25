SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $358.02. The company had a trading volume of 112,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,155. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.88. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.