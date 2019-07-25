Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.61. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 18,240 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $145,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 42,456 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $339,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,389.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,517 shares of company stock valued at $830,393 over the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

