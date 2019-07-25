SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,275.00

SpectrumNetwork (CURRENCY:SPEC) traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. SpectrumNetwork has a market capitalization of $1,264.00 and $7,275.00 worth of SpectrumNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpectrumNetwork has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpectrumNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Coinlim.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,874.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.40 or 0.02216238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00941539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.13 or 0.03035437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00816100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00060989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00711340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00214866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork Profile

SpectrumNetwork (CRYPTO:SPEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. SpectrumNetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,512,740 tokens. The Reddit community for SpectrumNetwork is /r/SpectrumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpectrumNetwork’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpectrumNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumnetwork. The official website for SpectrumNetwork is www.the-spectrumnetwork.com.

SpectrumNetwork Token Trading

SpectrumNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpectrumNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpectrumNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpectrumNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

