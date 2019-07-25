Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 6th

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Speedway Motorsports has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Speedway Motorsports to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Shares of TRK remained flat at $$19.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,065. The company has a market cap of $773.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.94. Speedway Motorsports has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.35 million. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TRK.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

