SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. First Analysis raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.01. 3,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $65,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $932,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $2,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,398,975.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,372 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Portsea Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.5% in the first quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 410,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,785 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 82,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

