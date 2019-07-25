SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.6-277.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.03 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.66. 123,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,265. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.73.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $901,068.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,863.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,372. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.