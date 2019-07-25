SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,226. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.47. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.50 million. SPX had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,501,356.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPX by 71.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.