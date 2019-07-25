State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STT. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.42.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. State Street has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,468.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in State Street by 104.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.